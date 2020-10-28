Dr. Richard Muther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Muther, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Muther, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Dr. Muther works at
Locations
-
1
Kidney Associates of Kansas City650 Carondelet Dr Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9299
-
2
Kidney Associates of Kansas City, PC6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9298Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muther?
I chose Doctor Muther a long time ago, and he is nothing but a blessing! He is the most caring attentive loving giving compassionate doctor I have ever ever met! He truly cares about his patients! You could not get a better doctor than him!
About Dr. Richard Muther, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1649247388
Education & Certifications
- University of Oregon Health Science Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muther works at
Dr. Muther has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Muther. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.