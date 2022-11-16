Overview

Dr. Richard Murray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Murray works at Virginia Neurosurgeons in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.