Dr. Richard Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Murray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Neurosurgeons1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 445, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4951Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Dr Murray and his staff helped in every phase of my tumor removal. From diagnosis and explanations at outset, then care in hospital, to recovery.
About Dr. Richard Murray, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356515738
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.