Dr. Richard Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Premier Women's Care of Southwest Florida9021 PARK ROYAL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 432-5858Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Lee Memorial Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My previous provider retired and after 20 years with the same doctor I found myself looking for a new physician. I was nervous to meet Dr Murray, but oh my goodness! He was awesome! Very personable, reassuring, and professional. I felt an instant comfort with him. Highly recommend his services!
- 30 years of experience
- English
- American College Of Obstetrcians and Gynecologists
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Univ Hosp
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
