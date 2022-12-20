Overview

Dr. Richard Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Premier Women's Care Of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.