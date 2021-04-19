See All Neurologists in Evanston, IL
Neurology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Munson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Munson works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
    Northshore University Healthsystem
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Migraine
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Acute Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dystonia
Embolism
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hematoma
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Dr Munson is honest, unpretentious, pragmatic in the best sense, respectful, and profoundly empathetic. His treatment strategies are thoroughly grounded in up-to-date medical knowledge, but chosen and shaped with the whole patient in mind. Patients are treated as fellow human beings working in partnership with Dr Munson to see which of the many tools he has will best improve their situation. This is an area of medicine where it seems each patient is almost certain to have been given the same set of "sleep hygiene" rules over and over, often mixed with implicit blame (or worse) if these rules don't solve one's problem. It is a hope-renewing experience to have Dr Munson truly listen to you and then offer help tailored to your specific problems while treating you as a whole person worthy of respect. I wish there were far more care-givers like Dr Munson.
    Patient of hundreds of doctors — Apr 19, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Munson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659430007
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Western Ontario
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Munson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munson works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Munson’s profile.

    Dr. Munson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

