Dr. Richard Munson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Munson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Munson works at
Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
Northshore University Healthsystem2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Munson is honest, unpretentious, pragmatic in the best sense, respectful, and profoundly empathetic. His treatment strategies are thoroughly grounded in up-to-date medical knowledge, but chosen and shaped with the whole patient in mind. Patients are treated as fellow human beings working in partnership with Dr Munson to see which of the many tools he has will best improve their situation. This is an area of medicine where it seems each patient is almost certain to have been given the same set of "sleep hygiene" rules over and over, often mixed with implicit blame (or worse) if these rules don't solve one's problem. It is a hope-renewing experience to have Dr Munson truly listen to you and then offer help tailored to your specific problems while treating you as a whole person worthy of respect. I wish there were far more care-givers like Dr Munson.
About Dr. Richard Munson, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.