Dr. Richard Mugge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Mugge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat104 Endicott St Ste 100, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 745-6601
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6262
North Shore Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC100 Cummings Ctr Ste 136G, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 745-6601
- Beverly Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
After suffering with blocked sinuses for 30 years I was diagnosed with polyps. DrMugge performed surgery and my result is miraculous. High recommendation! The surgery was easy and not very painful at all. My recovery was speedy and the follow ups were all good. Thumbs up all the way. Many thanks.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1174513386
- University Of Illinois
- U Ill At Chicago
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
