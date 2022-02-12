Overview

Dr. Richard Mugge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Mugge works at North Shore Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, PC in Danvers, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.