Dr. Richard Muckerman, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Richard Muckerman, MD
Dr. Richard Muckerman, MD is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Prenatal Care, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Advanced Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery Inc- Mark C Kory M.D16216 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 431-1099
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Prenatal Care
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1649219569
- St Johns Mercy Med Ctr
- St Johns Mercy Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Muckerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muckerman works at
Dr. Muckerman has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Muckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.