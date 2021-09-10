Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouchantat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Mouchantat works at
Locations
-
1
Main3280 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 232-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mouchantat?
As a male getting gynecomastia removal, a fairly uncommon surgery I was told I would have to pay 5k or more to have it done. Most surgeons will take advantage of people, but Dr. Mouchantat was extremely honest and trustworthy. He cares about his patients. He even called me immediately after a surgery in the operating room to make sure I was doing okay. The surgery was smooth and I am pleased with the results. I recommend Dr. M for any male breast reconstruction.
About Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013937390
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- Baystate Mc
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mouchantat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mouchantat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouchantat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouchantat works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouchantat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouchantat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouchantat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouchantat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.