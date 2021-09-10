Overview

Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Mouchantat works at Rocky Mountain Plastic & Recons in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.