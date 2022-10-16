Overview

Dr. Richard Mostak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Mostak works at OrthoCarolina Concord in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.