Dr. Richard Mostak, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Mostak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
Locations
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5122
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 788-3155
OrthoCarolina Ballantyne15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 323-3400
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and made me feel that I was his only patient that day. He took his time and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Richard Mostak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407007065
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Found
- State University of New York
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mostak has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.