Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Morshedi works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp
    201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-5658
  2. 2
    Jones Eye Institute
    4301 W Markham St # 783, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 686-5822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Hyphema
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hyphema
Glaucoma

Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Segment Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Morshedi for Glaucoma treatment. He explains things very well, makes sure you understand what is going on, what needs to be done.
    Angela Newton — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295989697
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morshedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morshedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morshedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morshedi works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Morshedi’s profile.

    Dr. Morshedi has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morshedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morshedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morshedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morshedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morshedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

