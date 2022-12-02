Dr. Richard Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Moretz, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Moretz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moretz works at
Locations
-
1
Upstate Surgical Associates333 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 591-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mary Black Surgical Group1690 Skylyn Dr Ste 140, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 542-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moretz?
DR. MORETZ IS GREAT EVEN WHEN YOU ARE SCARED OR VERY SICK. HIS BESIDE MANNER IS TRULY EXCEPTIONAL AND HE IS VERY CARING AND POLITE!!
About Dr. Richard Moretz, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780639591
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moretz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moretz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.