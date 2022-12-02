See All General Surgeons in Spartanburg, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Moretz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Moretz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moretz works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Surgical Associates
    333 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 591-1664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mary Black Surgical Group
    1690 Skylyn Dr Ste 140, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 542-2510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 02, 2022
    DR. MORETZ IS GREAT EVEN WHEN YOU ARE SCARED OR VERY SICK. HIS BESIDE MANNER IS TRULY EXCEPTIONAL AND HE IS VERY CARING AND POLITE!!
    CHRIS L. GOSSETT — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Moretz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780639591
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moretz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moretz works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Moretz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

