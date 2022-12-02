Overview

Dr. Richard Moretz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moretz works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.