Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Morehead works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.