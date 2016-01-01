See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Richard Morehead, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Morehead, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Morehead works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Urology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-2303
  2. 2
    Kentucky Clinic - Medicine Specialties - Wing C
    740 N Limestone Fl 2 Rm 211, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0079
  3. 3
    University of Kentucky, Kentucky Clinic
    740 Rose St Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sarcoidosis
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sarcoidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morehead?

    Photo: Dr. Richard Morehead, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Morehead, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morehead to family and friends

    Dr. Morehead's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morehead

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Morehead, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Morehead, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053335570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham - Pulmonary and Critical Care
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morehead has seen patients for Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morehead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Morehead has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Morehead, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.