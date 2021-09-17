Dr. Richard Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Moore, MD
Dr. Richard Moore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with Carle Clin/U Ill
University Surgical Associates979 E 3rd St Ste C320, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. Ive worked in health care 40 years and tell you you will not find a better physician.
About Dr. Richard Moore, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1881688521
Education & Certifications
- Carle Clin/U Ill
- Conemaugh Meml Hosp
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
