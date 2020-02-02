Overview

Dr. Richard Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Saint Alphonsus Joint Center Of Excellence in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.