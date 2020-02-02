Dr. Richard Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Joint Preservation and Reconstruction6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
He replaced both hips back in 1997 the first time and then again in 2013. He is the only doctor that I would give 5 stars to. Thank You Dr. Moore !!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Hosp-U Wash Sch Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
