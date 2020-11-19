Dr. Richard Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Moore Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Moore Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Knows his “stuff” and takes time to explain options.
About Dr. Richard Moore Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Hosp U Pa
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.