Dr. Richard Montilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Montilla, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Richard V. Montilla M.d PC123 Summer St Ste 675, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 948-4030
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr Montilla by my PCP after he noticed a "bump" on my right arm, Dr. Montilla took that thing off without any pain at all during my first appointment ..we are not talking about a small procedure, I have about 20 stitches where he removed what he believes is a basal cell carcinoma...he sent the piece of meat out to get examined to verify that it was ... either way he is a gentleman and a very gentle and thorough Doctor Thanks Doc !!
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English, Filipino
- 1205989191
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Montilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montilla has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montilla speaks Filipino.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Montilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montilla.
