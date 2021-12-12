Overview

Dr. Richard Montilla, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Montilla works at Richard V. Montilla M.d PC in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.