Dr. Richard Molk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.