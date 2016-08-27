Dr. Richard Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Molina, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Molina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Ridge Skin and Cancer Dermatology PC9921 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-9282
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
I like Dr. Molina's bedside manors. He is very soothing and understanding. I think he's an excellent doctor! My only complaint is, he is very busy and there are times when he has long waiting times for appointments. But he's worth the wait. Dr. Molina has a wonderful staff while waiting. He is very laid back, through all. He spend alot of time explaining things to patients.
About Dr. Richard Molina, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1629000393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Molina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.