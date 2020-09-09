Dr. Richard Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Mitchell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Independent Associates PC7605 Forest Ave Ste 211B, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 445-8667
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
He knows when your condition is serious and follows with needed recommendations. That’s experience!
About Dr. Richard Mitchell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457434920
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray - N.C. Baptist Hospital
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.