Dr. Richard Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Miller, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7159
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Miller, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1548262819
Education & Certifications
- Unc At Chapel Hill
- National Naval Medical Center (Maryland)
- National Naval Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Thalassemia and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
