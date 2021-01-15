Dr. Richard Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital.
Locations
Miller Eye Center2995 Eastrock Dr, Rockford, IL 61109 Directions (815) 226-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and very attentive. They took the time to answer all of my questions very thoroughly. Doctor was very helpful with surgery decisions.
About Dr. Richard Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.