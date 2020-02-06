Overview

Dr. Richard Miller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.