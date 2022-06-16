Dr. Richard Milgrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milgrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Milgrim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Milgrim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Milgrim works at
Gastro Health - Delray 2044675 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great diagnostician and easy to speak with. He performed two colonoscopies on me and removed a massive tumor from my then 95 year old grandmother's abdomen. She had no post surgical complications and neither did I from the colonoscopies.
About Dr. Richard Milgrim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1063447449
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milgrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milgrim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milgrim works at
Dr. Milgrim has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milgrim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milgrim speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Milgrim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milgrim.
