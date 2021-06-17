See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Richard Milford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Milford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.

Dr. Milford works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division
    13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 665-4575
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 17, 2021
    Dr. Milford is very knowledgeable and spoke to me in terms of my condition in words that I could understand. He also took the time to ask me if I understood what he was saying and did I have any questions for him. In short, I recommend him highly for your Ortho needs
    Denise Trammelle — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Milford, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538155429
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Albert Einstein
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
