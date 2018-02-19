Dr. Richard Meyrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Meyrat, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Meyrat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Meyrat works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute - Mansfield252 Matlock Rd Ste 234, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 948-2076
-
2
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 152, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-2076
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyrat?
Had neck fusion surgery in November 2017. Feeling great after healed. Dr Meyrat and his entire staff are pros. Highly rec using Addison Hospital. They were also great.
About Dr. Richard Meyrat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1376713917
Education & Certifications
- Chu Bordeaux Department Of Orthopedics
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rush Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyrat works at
Dr. Meyrat has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyrat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyrat speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.