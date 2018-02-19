Overview

Dr. Richard Meyrat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Meyrat works at Methodist Moody Brain & Spine in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.