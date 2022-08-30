Dr. Richard Menger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Menger, MD
Dr. Richard Menger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
- 2 1601 Center St Ste 10A, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My quality of life has improved because Dr. Richard Menger and all USA Medical and Hospital Staff caring about doing their job as well as they do their job. Prior to the 2 lower level spinal fusion on 02/03 & 02/04 2022 I had begun having episodes of urinary and fecal incontinence and after the spinal fusion the incontinence has subsided at present day as of 08/29/2022. Thank you Dr. Richard Menger and all USA Medical and Hospital staff. Especially thanks to Dr. Richard Menger being a Neurosurgeon/Navy soldier for America Bravely serving and fighting to protect our Nation and helping all the people you, your U.S. Military service, and your medical staff helps. Jesus Christ said go lay hands on the sick and pray over them and heal them and I’m so grateful America has the healthcare team members we all have.
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205128790
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Menger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menger accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Menger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.