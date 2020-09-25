See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Mendoza works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Eye Medical Center
    1122 S St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93721 (559) 486-5000
    Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 486-5000

Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Sep 25, 2020
I love Dr. Mendoza. Very positive and professional person who is also down to earth and friendly. Nice to have a professional in your corner when you are in need. Paul
Paul — Sep 25, 2020
  • Ophthalmology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1992724991
  • Ucsf Central San Joaquin
  • Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
  • Ophthalmology
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mendoza works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mendoza’s profile.

Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

