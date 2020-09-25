Overview

Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

