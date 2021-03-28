Overview

Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Mendelsohn works at Family Foot and Ankle Center - McLean in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Ashburn, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.