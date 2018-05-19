Overview

Dr. Richard Medley III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Medley III works at First Urology, PSC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.