Dr. Richard Meagher, MD

Neurosurgery
26 years of experience
Dr. Richard Meagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Meagher works at Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ, Wayne, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine
    740 Marne Hwy Ste 206, Moorestown, NJ 08057
    Princeton Brain and Spine
    199 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
    Laser Spine Institute Philadelphia
    656 E Swedesford Rd Ste 105, Wayne, PA 19087
    Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  Inspira Medical Center Vineland
  St. Mary Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Independence Blue Cross
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    4.2
    Sep 24, 2022
    From my initial visit, he described what he could accomplish to repair my spine. After the surgery, I am in my 3rd day and it keeps getting better. No pain...
    Chris Lopko — Sep 24, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1538107545
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Temple University Hospital
    UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Swarthmore College
