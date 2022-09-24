Overview

Dr. Richard Meagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Meagher works at Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ, Wayne, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.