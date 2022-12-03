Overview

Dr. Richard McNamara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. McNamara works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Fremont in Fremont, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.