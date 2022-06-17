Dr. Richard McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McNally, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard McNally, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. McNally works at
Locations
-
1
Va Hosp5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-5558MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Plastic Surgery - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 422, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 488-2345
-
3
Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Institute at UC Irvine200 S Manchester Ave Ste 650, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-3077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNally?
Dr. McNally was professional, costly experienced, and very understanding of all my questions and comments. I couldn't be happier with my choice for top surgery!
About Dr. Richard McNally, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811255250
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNally works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.