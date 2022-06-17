Overview

Dr. Richard McNally, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. McNally works at SCI in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Portland, OR and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.