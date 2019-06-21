Overview

Dr. Richard McKittrick, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital



Dr. McKittrick works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.