Dr. Richard McKean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from The University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, Alabama and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. McKean works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.