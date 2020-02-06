Dr. Richard McGahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McGahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard McGahan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Locations
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 745-1814
South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center1728 Rockingham Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 904-0845
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
>>>continued from GrandmaX5... I do not normally give 5 star reviews as I feel there is always room for improvement. However I believe Dr McGahan and his staff have their patients best interest at heart. I believe they will continue to improve their services and will stay up-to-date with treatments and technology as it becomes available. I will recommend Dr McGahan and his staff to anyone who needs their services. The Medical Center at Bowling Green KY
About Dr. Richard McGahan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134181993
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Radiation Oncology
