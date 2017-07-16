Overview

Dr. Richard McCurdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCurdy works at Lankenau Medical Group in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.