Dr. Richard McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McCurdy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard McCurdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Locations
-
1
Media Office1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2500, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCurdy?
Dr McCurdy, Jr, is very caring and knowledgable. He explains things so you can understand them, and makes sure you get the best care from his staff. He also gives you plenty of time, so you do not feel rushedm......
About Dr. Richard McCurdy, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093764540
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Lafayette College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCurdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCurdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Dr. McCurdy has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCurdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.