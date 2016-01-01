Dr. Richard McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McClain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard McClain, MD is a dermatologist in Allentown, PA. He currently practices at East Penn Dermatology PC and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McClain is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (888) 402-5846Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Richard McClain, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1851568802
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. McClain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McClain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
