Dr. Richard McCartin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. McCartin works at University Women's Health Specialties in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kapolei, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.