Dr. Richard McCartin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard McCartin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. McCartin works at
Locations
University Obstetrics & Gyn1319 Punahou St Ste 801, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 203-6550
Waianae District Comprehensive Health and Hospital Board Incorporated599 Farrington Hwy Ste 100, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 674-9352
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. McCartin. He has a very calm demeanor and a comforting bedside manor. His great sense of humor is also something I appreciate!
About Dr. Richard McCartin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- St George's University School
