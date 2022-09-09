Dr. Richard McCarroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McCarroll, MD
Dr. Richard McCarroll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. McCarroll works at
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates1333 Taylor St Ste 3A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-4707
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McCarroll did an amazing job on my HS surgery! He was attentive and compassionate!!!! BEST DOC EVER
- General Surgery
- English
- 1194013656
- General Surgery
Dr. McCarroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarroll works at
Dr. McCarroll has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarroll.
