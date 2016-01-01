Dr. McCallum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard McCallum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard McCallum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Queensland and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. McCallum works at
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso4801 Alberta Ave Ste 200A, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard McCallum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1902909815
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VA Hosp/UCLA
- Barnes Hosp-Wash
- Charity Hospital
- U Queensland
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
