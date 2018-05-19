Dr. Richard McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard McCain, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard McCain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. McCain works at
Locations
Healthy Eyes On Pickens1518 Pickens St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCain has taken care of me for many years and I like him very much. He is conservative in his approach, which also I like very much. He is usually able to see me quickly if something comes up suddenly and his office staff is very nice and efficient. I recently had a total knee replacement, which he does not do, but his staff was very timely in getting my records transfered to the surgeon who did the work.
About Dr. Richard McCain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1730190380
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Orthopedic Surgery
