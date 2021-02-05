See All Pediatric Urologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Richard Mazo, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Mazo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Mazo works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Surgery Center of Savannah Lp
    230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-9031
    Memorial Health - Pediatric Surgery Specialist
    23630 US Highway 80 E Unit B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-7914
    Memorial Health University Medical Center Inc.
    5002 WATERS AVE, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-7914
    Hca Memorial Health
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-7373
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 05, 2021
    He’s awesome!! Entire experience was simple and pleasant!
    — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Mazo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760447890
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adelaide &amp; Meath Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

