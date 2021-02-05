Dr. Richard Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Mazo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Mazo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Surgery Center of Savannah Lp230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-9031
-
2
Memorial Health - Pediatric Surgery Specialist23630 US Highway 80 E Unit B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 350-7914
-
3
Memorial Health University Medical Center Inc.5002 WATERS AVE, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-7914
-
4
Hca Memorial Health4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-7373Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazo?
He’s awesome!! Entire experience was simple and pleasant!
About Dr. Richard Mazo, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760447890
Education & Certifications
- Adelaide & Meath Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan Medical School
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazo works at
Dr. Mazo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.