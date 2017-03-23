Dr. Richard May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard May, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard May, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Richard T. May, MD10611 Garland Rd Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-2881
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr May spends the time needed with patients to assess condition; explain procedures; and answer questions. His staff is exceptional. My surgery performed at Baylor Surgicare in Garland was a positive experience and results were great!
About Dr. Richard May, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
