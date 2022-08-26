Overview

Dr. Richard Maxa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Duluth, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Maxa works at Maxa Internal Medicine Associates PC in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.