Dr. Richard Mauroner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauroner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mauroner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Mauroner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Mauroner works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Richard Mauroner7155 Lee Hwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-9290
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauroner?
Love Dr. Mauroner! Great psychiatrist.... You won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Richard Mauroner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992813976
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauroner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauroner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauroner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauroner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauroner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauroner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauroner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauroner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.