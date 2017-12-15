See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Richard Mather III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Mather III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. 

Dr. Mather III works at Duke Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duke Sports Science Institute
    3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-5888
    Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc
    40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Duke Raleigh Hospital Rehab Unit
    5213 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2017
    Dr. Mather and his team made the process from diagnosis to surgery clear & easy. I appreciated Dr. Mather not being pushy about going into surgery, he put the decision into my hands. Once I knew it was time, everything was very simple from scheduling to day of surgery care. The office, PT center and ambulatory surgery center were all clean, convenient and filled with friendly staff members!
    Marie Sherr in Durham, NC — Dec 15, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Mather III, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1598923609
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Mather III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mather III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mather III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mather III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mather III works at Duke Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mather III’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mather III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mather III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mather III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mather III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

