Dr. Richard Matern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Matern, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Matern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Matern works at
Locations
-
1
Avenues Specialty Clinic324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-7500
-
2
Utah Heart Clinic3741 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 507-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matern?
Excellent doctor! He explains everything fully and never rushes you through an appointment. He is thorough and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Richard Matern, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851571590
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matern works at
Dr. Matern has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Matern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.