Overview

Dr. Richard Matano, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.