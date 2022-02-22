Dr. Richard Matano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Matano, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Matano, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 140, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 883-0700
-
2
Toufic Safa MD PC1010 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 883-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matano recently treated me for advanced varicose veins and an incompetent valve in my left leg. In short, my leg was a mess and my foot was virtually blue. Dr. Matano's work in reversing that deterioration was nothing short of miraculous. I give him my highest recommendation. In addition, his entire staff (from the ultrasound technician to the front desk professionals) was highly efficient and friendly. I did incur a few long waits, but I would chalk that up to Dr. Matano's thorough approach and the time he devotes to each patient.
About Dr. Richard Matano, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matano has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matano speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Matano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matano.
