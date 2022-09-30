Overview

Dr. Richard Massie, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Massie works at Augusta-Aiken Orthopedic Specialists in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.