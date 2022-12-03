Overview

Dr. Richard Mason, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua - New York (SOM)|American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.