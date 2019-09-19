Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Martin, MD
Dr. Richard Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
North Alabama Ent. Associates PC8337 Highway 72 W Ste 301, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-1884
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Martin is a true professional. He diagnosed a rare cancer located in my right nostril to my sinus. He performed the surgery with skill and competency. He followed up with care and empathy. He answered all my questions and never rushed my appointment. Everyone who saw me after the operation was astounded by the lack of swelling, discoloration or visible signs. Highly recommended this doctor/ surgeon. He saved my life.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932206885
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.